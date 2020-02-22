Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Fennell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Dale Fennell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Dale Fennell Obituary
Larry Dale Fennell

Knoxville - Larry Dale Fennell, age 70, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home. Larry was a member of Alicebell Baptist Church having served as church pianist for several years. He was retired from House Hasson Hardware Company and had also had worked at H.T. Hackney Company. Larry liked to travel, loved music, and was very musically talented. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Debbie and his parents, Amos and Minnie Fennell. He is survived by several cousins and numerous friends, including members of the Leon Russell Fan Club. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -