|
|
Larry Dale Fennell
Knoxville - Larry Dale Fennell, age 70, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home. Larry was a member of Alicebell Baptist Church having served as church pianist for several years. He was retired from House Hasson Hardware Company and had also had worked at H.T. Hackney Company. Larry liked to travel, loved music, and was very musically talented. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Debbie and his parents, Amos and Minnie Fennell. He is survived by several cousins and numerous friends, including members of the Leon Russell Fan Club. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020