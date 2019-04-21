|
Larry Darnell Greene
Maryville, TN
Sergeant Major Larry Darnell Greene, USMC Retired, beloved husband and father, passed away at 77 on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Larry had three
passions: family, the U.S. Marine Corps and woodworking. Born on March 21,1942, he was raised in Georgia, both by his
mother Dorothy Mae Stowe and his uncle William C. Stowe. He held his family close and
treasured his relationships with his much beloved sister Antoinette (Toni) Cason and his cousin William Howard Stowe, both of whom preceded Larry in death. He was married to Araby for 45 years; they had an adventurous life together,
traveling for his various deployments and her career. They had one daughter, Jessica of whom he was very proud.
During the Vietnam War Larry received three Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star with Valor. Larry's personality was best summed up in a comment on the Meritorious Service Medal he received upon retirement after 30 years of service: "Behind his no-nonsense exterior, also lies a splendid human being who knows when to apply compassion and understanding when it is needed."
He is survived by his wife Araby, daughter Jessica and her partner Issac Merkle, niece Leslie Cason Wallace, nephew Wesley E. Cason (Natalie) and the many friends he left behind. Interment with military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery, schedule pending. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019