|
|
Larry David Lawson, Sr.
Knoxville - Larry D. Lawson, Sr. - age 71, a long time resident of the Karns Community, made his heavenly flight Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was a member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Lenoir City, Tennessee. Larry was a former choir director and Sunday School Teacher at Ball Road Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tennessee and filled in at Fellowship, when needed. He owned and operated Lawson Construction Company for 30+ years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses, camping and spending time with friends. He loved his church and church family. He especially loved his Pastor, Brother Eddie Chasteen, who has been our rock through everything. He proudly served in the U. S. Naval Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Opal Lawson-Portwood. He leaves behind his loving devoted wife and best friend of 32 years, Judy; children, Larry Jr. and Eddie Lawson, Chris Davis, Brian and wife, Amanda Davis; step-son, Mark and wife, Kylie Hatmaker: grandchildren, Cody, Casey, Carley, Brandi, Hailey, Levi, Corbin, and Caleb; his best friends, brother and sister-in -law, Mark and Vicki Wilson and Joel and Debbie Meriwether; special friends, PC and Wilma Powell. He also leaves a host of special friends and family. Pallbearers will be; Larry Jr. and Eddie Lawson, Chris and Brian Davis, Blake, Noah, and Mark Wilson. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Fellowship Baptist Church, 4900 Harrison Rd, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Funeral to follow at 7:00 PM with Brother Eddie Chasteen officiating. Family will gather at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:45 pm for a 2:00 PM graveside service with full military honors. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924 865-523-4999 www. Bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 6 to July 7, 2019