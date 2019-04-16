|
Larry E. Edmonds
Seymour, TN
Larry E. Edmonds, age 64, of Seymour recently went home to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by parents Earl and Evelyn Edmonds, siblings Mary Collins and Donnie and Darrell Edmonds, brother-in-law Donnie "Skip" Dishner, and nephew Kevin Laughtery. He is survived by siblings Martha Sue Dishner and David Edmonds, wife Karen, nieces and nephews; Rebecca Brown, Christie Hatmaker, Stacy Myers, Beau Edmonds, Jacob Edmonds, and Joshua Edmonds, great-nephews and great-nieces; Alex, Willow, Scout, and Justice Brown, Natasha Robinson and a host of several cousins, extended family and friends. The family will receive friend on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel, with funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. Rev. Roger Hilliard will be officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. to travel in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. interment service. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home, 2829 Rennoc Road, Knoxville, TN 37918. 865-688-2331
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019