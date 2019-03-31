|
|
Larry E. Greenlee
Knoxville, TN
Larry E. Greenlee, age 70 of Knoxville, passed away on March 28, 2019. He was a member of Stock Creek Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father Monroe Greenlee and mother Sarah Greenlee. Survived by wife and love of his life Robin Greenlee, daughter Andera Greenlee, daughter & son-in-law Tamera & Josh Bowman, daughter Beth Greenlee, and grandsons Zeth & Zayden Bowman. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Stock Creek Baptist Church. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel to proceed to Stock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery for a 12:00pm graveside service, Rev. Buddy Johnson and DJ Krahwinkle officiating. Pallbearers: Bob Cannon, Larry Smith, Nick Jacobs, Cato Miller, Wes Maples and Darrell Lewis. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019