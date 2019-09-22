Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Holy Apostles
Larry Eugene Donahue


1953 - 2019
Larry Eugene Donahue Obituary
Larry Eugene Donahue

Virginia Beach, VA - Larry Eugene Donahue, 66, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2019, and he is dearly missed.

He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 9, 1953, to L.T. and Martha Donahue. Larry served in the Navy from 1975 to 1981 as a Nuclear Technician and after leaving the Navy worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a Nuclear Test Technician and served as Executive Vice-President of the IFPTE Local #1 Union. He retired in 2013. He was also a great Dad.

Larry was married for many years to Mary Johnson Donahue, a Tidewater Legal Aid attorney who predeceased him. He is also predeceased in death by his parents, L.T. and Martha Donahue. Survived by his son, Thomas Donahue; brothers, David (Mary) and Jerry Donahue; as well as niece and nephew, Sheila and Tommy of Knoxville; and several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Wilma Ann Johnson of Bennington, VT and nephew, Nick (Sarah) Johnson of Wilton, Conn.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at Church of the Holy Apostles on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
