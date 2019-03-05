|
|
Larry Goodman
Loudon, TN
Larry Anderson Goodman, age 76 of Loudon, formerly of Riverdale, GA, passed away Sunday March 3, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his
family. Larry loved all sports and coached girls softball in Georgia for many years. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Goodman and Stella Goodman Rider; brother, Dale Goodman; and sister, Vivian Goodman Cobb. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Almedia Goodman; daughter, Michelle Goodman, of Knoxville; son, Larry E. Goodman and wife, Samantha, of Loudon; grandchildren, Candise and Dustin Bryant, Colby (Josh) Pindar, Timmy Woods, Jeff, Jake and Jase Goodman; four great grandchildren, Haley McNish, Bryson Day, Landon Yearwood and Harley Bryant; step sisters, Linda Orr and husband Jack, Brenda Joines and husband, Freddy, of Florida; sister-in-law, Sandra Goodman, of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 7pm Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Loudon Funeral Home, with Rev. Terry Dale Goodman officiating. Graveside service 11am Wednesday at Pine Grove Cemetery, Greenback, TN, with Military Honors conferred by the Loudon County Veteran Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Tuesday, 5pm -7pm prior to the funeral service. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is proudly serving the Goodman family. www.loudonfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019