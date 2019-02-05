|
Larry Julian
Saint Simons Island, GA
Larry Julian, age 67, of Saint Simons Island, GA, formerly of South Knoxville, passed away on February 2, 2019.
He was the son of Edith and L D Julian both of Knoxville. He had a love of the University of Tennessee football.
Preceded in death by his parent; and beloved dogs, boxers Ollie and Cosey.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years Suzanne; son, Rodney Stiles; daughter, Lauren Elizabeth; and his Uncle and Aunt Darrell and Peggie Julian.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019