Larry Keith Watkins Sr
Loudon - Larry Keith Watkins Sr. age 76, of Loudon, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Mr. Watkins was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He worked at Maremont and retired from Bowaters. He enjoyed farming, riding the gator and going to Billy Rolen's house. He was baptised and a member of Walk By Faith Church in Lenoir City. Recently, he loved attending Valley View Free Will Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Blanton Watkins; by his parents, Jack and Maggie Watkins, brother-in-law Doyle Mason.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Gail Henderson and husband Tommy; Son, Larry Keith Watkins Jr.; grandchildren, Wendy Stallcup and husband William, Kristen Miller and husband Michael, Chasity Henderson; Great-grandchildren, Hayden Cook, Tyler Stallcup, Neyland Stallcup, Madison Miller, Elin Arline, brothers; Phil Watkins and wife Nell, J.D. Watkins and wife Peggy, sisters; Florida Powell and husband Ron, Dianna Mason. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Valley View Free Will Baptist Church in Keith's memory.
Friends may call at their convenience on Monday, March 30th from 1 pm-5 pm and Tuesday, March 31st from 9 am-3 pm. Due to COVID-19 funeral service will be held for the family only on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 3 pm at Loudon Funeral Home with Pastor Daniel Fortman officiating. Graveside services will follow at Watkins Family Cemetery. A service with military honors will be provided by Loudon County Honor Guard at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020