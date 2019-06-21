Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Baptist Concord
11704 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
First Baptist Concord
11704 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
Larry Lee Triplett Obituary
Larry Lee Triplett

Old Concord - Larry Lee Triplett, age 81 of Old Concord, son of the late Bruce and Edith Triplett of Mountain City, cherished husband, father, granddad, and friend to all, passed away on June 20, 2019. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Concord where he served faithfully in many mission areas. He worked with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief where he served in 9/11 as well as several hurricane recoveries and other natural disasters. He was a Navy veteran. He was passionate about boy scouts and was a lifetime boy scout and trail life leader. He received his Master's Degree from East Tennessee State University and worked at ORNL Y-12 for many years in the cancer research division. He was a great humanitarian and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Smith Triplett; son, Larry "Chip" Triplett, Jr., daughter, JeAnne Ferguson Triplett; grandchildren, Spencer Ferguson, Matthew Triplett, and Laura Mae Ferguson; brother, Ronald Triplett; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:00 pm on Sunday at First Baptist Church, Concord, with a service to follow at 5:00 pm, Rev. Dr. John Mark Harrison and Vaughn Settlemeyer officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trail Life or Mission of Choice, First Baptist Concord, 11704 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 21 to June 22, 2019
