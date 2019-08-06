Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Larry Martin Neubert Obituary
Larry Martin Neubert

Knoxville - Larry Martin Neubert, age 53, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was a longtime member of Saint Andrews Methodist Church. Larry was a flea market aficionado. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Neubert, Sr.; mother, Bobbie Neubert; aunt and uncle Jack and Mildred Tallent, who raised him; grandmother, Elizabeth Tallent. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 11 years, Elizabeth Neubert; brothers, Frank Neubert and David Neubert; close cousins, Marty Tallent and Mike Tallent; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7th at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel from 5:00-7:00pm with a service to follow, Rev. Bruce Marsten officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
