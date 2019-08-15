|
Larry Mincey
Lenoir City -
Larry Joe Mincey, Sr. - age 73 of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 at his home. Larry was retired from Vulcan Materials and was formerly employed with Jim Coffey Construction. He also owned and operated Mincey Trucking.
Preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Mincey; parents, Tommy and Mollie Matlock Mincey; children, Larry Mincey, Jr. and Carol Mincey; grandchildren, Kayla Amburn and Benjamin Brashears; brothers, Joseph Reed Mincey and Jim Mincey.
Survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Joyce Seher of Lenoir City, Tammy and Jimmy Amburn of Lenoir City, and Lisa Fuller; sons and daughter-in-law, Tony and Robyn Mincey of Lenoir City, and Timothy Mincey of Loudon; grandchildren: Joshua Brashears, Abigail Brashears, Holly and Josie Mincey, James and Lillian Mincey; great-granddaughter, Cecelia Elizabeth Brashears; brothers, Tom and Jake Mincey; sister, Althea Thompson along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather by 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home and proceed to the Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019