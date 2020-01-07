Services
Larry N. Williams Obituary
Larry N. Williams

Morristown - Larry N. Williams, age 83, of Knoxville, formerly of Powell, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Heritage Center in Morristown. He attended Lincoln Memorial University, majoring in Business Administration. Larry operated a convenience store and later an antique store on Solway Road in Anderson County. He became a Christian in 1999. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Judy McNeil Williams; parents, Thomas and Ellen Williams; and brother, Albert H. Williams. He is survived by his brother, John H. Williams of Virginia Beach, Virginia; nephew, Wayne Williams of Sacket's Harbor, New York; niece, Brenda Williams of Radcliff, Kentucky; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Janet Campbell of Morristown. There will be a private graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Anderson County. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -