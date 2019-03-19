|
Larry Neil Brooks
Talbott, TN
LARRY NEIL BROOKS, age 72, of Talbott, TN died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with
cancer. Larry was born May 16, 1946 in Mohawk, TN to Susan Abigail (Brooks) Davis. He attended Anderson College in South Carolina on a basketball scholarship. After college, he worked at BASF for 40 years. On October 14, 1972, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Jane Cline. They raised three daughters, Rebecca (Becky), Connie and Kristie. He was a member of Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Larry was a godly man and loved to read his bible. He enjoyed sharing his love of scriptures with others. You could always find him at the many activities and sports that he attended supporting his
children and eventually his grandchildren. He especially enjoyed
basketball and tennis. However, his passion was in firearms and he was a highly skilled marksman. He was an avid lover of all music. He was also known by his kind and compassionate
spirit, love of animals, quick wit, and ability to tell jokes and stories. He had a great love for his family and extended
family. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Susan, and
step-father, Bill Davis; grandparents, Kyle and Bonnie Yount Brooks. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jane; his three children, Rebecca (Brian) Finchum of Pigeon Forge, Connie (JJ) Werner of Douglas, WY, and Kristie (Mark) Woolard of Jefferson City; and five grandchildren, Austin, Bailee, Loganne, John and Cole. Funeral service will be held at Talbott Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 7410 West Andrew Johnson Highway, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with Richard Snowden, Terry Sanders and Mark Borchert officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Farrar Funeral Home to proceed to Westview Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside interment service. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 prior to the
service at the church. The family requests that in lieu of
flowers, memorials be made to TN Cancer Specialist, 9957 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923.
ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME IN JEFFERSON CITY, TN
865-475-3892
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019