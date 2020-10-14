1/1
Larry Odell "Buddy" Lowe
Larry Odell "Buddy" Lowe

Paint Rock - Larry Odell "Buddy" Lowe, age 79 of Paint Rock, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Lowe; Parents, Virgil and Lucille Lowe; Son, James Timothy Lowe; and Sister, Pat Hodge. Larry is survived by children, Tracy Lowe, Jennifer Clark and husband, Gene, Scott Lowe, James "Jim" Lowe and wife, Tina, Renee Merkel and husband, Doug, Samantha Robertson and husband, Gary, David Lowe and wife, Lisa, and Michael Lowe; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; Brother in law, Billy Hodge; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. The family will greet friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 5:00pm at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church located at 630 Paint Rock Valley Road, Philadelphia, TN. The Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 pm. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Lowe family.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
OCT
17
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
