Larry Odell "Buddy" Lowe



Paint Rock - Larry Odell "Buddy" Lowe, age 79 of Paint Rock, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Lowe; Parents, Virgil and Lucille Lowe; Son, James Timothy Lowe; and Sister, Pat Hodge. Larry is survived by children, Tracy Lowe, Jennifer Clark and husband, Gene, Scott Lowe, James "Jim" Lowe and wife, Tina, Renee Merkel and husband, Doug, Samantha Robertson and husband, Gary, David Lowe and wife, Lisa, and Michael Lowe; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; Brother in law, Billy Hodge; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. The family will greet friends on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 5:00pm at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church located at 630 Paint Rock Valley Road, Philadelphia, TN. The Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 pm. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Lowe family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store