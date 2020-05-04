|
Larry Paul Davis
Lenoir City - Larry Paul Davis - age 69 of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. A former employee of Yale & Town, Vinylex Corp., and Dave's Marine. Larry was an avid fisherman.
Preceded in death by his parents, Paul R. Davis and Carrie Ruth Davis Coley; step-father, Edward T. Coley, and father-in-law, Carl Edward Wilson.
Survived by his wife of 47 years, Vicki Wilson Davis; son, Jeremy Davis; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Bill Aikens all of Lenoir City; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Jean Taylor Wilson; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law.
Family and friends will gather in the Lenoir City Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6th for graveside services. Rev. David Latham will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church or Gideon Bibles. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020