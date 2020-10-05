Larry Perkins

1/
Strawberry Plains - Larry Keith Perkins - age 60 of Strawberry Plains passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Patsy E. Perkins; father, Malcomb Perkins; and brother-in-law, Robert Dale Murr, Sr. Survived by brother, Mark (Sue) Perkins; sister, Judy Murr; nieces, Robin Miller and LeeAnn Kimbler; nephews, Robert Dale Murr, Jr., Jimmy W. Murr, Justin (Kaja) Butler, David Cupp; great nephew, Mason G. Miller; great nieces, Phoenix Butler, Emma Cupp, Morgan Kimbler, Hope Kimbler, and Tyson Kimbler; and best friend, Shayne Haire. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Mike Lee officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
