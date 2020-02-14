Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Berry Highland West Cemetery
Interment
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Berry Highland West Cemetery
Larry Pettiford

Larry Pettiford Obituary
Larry Pettiford

Knoxville - Larry Ray Pettiford, age 74, of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after a short illness. Larry retired from Knox Porcelain after 30 years. He enjoyed motorcycles and had a passion for restoring classic cars. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Nora Pettiford and brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Pettiford; son, Stacy and daughter-in-law, Jaime; granddaughter, Brittany and great grandson, Loki as well as many other loving relatives and friends. Larry's family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at Berry Highland West Funeral Home with his funeral service immediately following at 6:00pm with Rev. Jim Haggard officiating. Larry's graveside service and interment will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Berry Highland West Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
