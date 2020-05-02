|
|
Larry R. Trapp
Knoxville - Larry R. Trapp 73 of Knoxville passed away Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020 after a very brief battle with Multiple Myeloma and the toxic Chemotherapy that washed over him like a rogue wave unable to right his ship. Larry was born October 13th 1946 in Oak Ridge Tennessee. A Graduate of Oak Ridge High School and MTSU with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance, Member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and Master's Work at Wharton School of Business. As a young man he conquered Wall Street and among his many accolades helped open the Grain Trade with Russia. And brought many thriving companies to market including E & B Marine. He returned to Knoxville and began learning the automotive business from the ground up. Soft -spoken and kind hearted he brought strength Faith and prayer to his everyday Life and taught us all the virtues of a gentle smile and the twinkle of his dazzling blue eyes. He loved Sports and anything VOLS! He was a proud member of Concord Yacht Club where we have made friends and memories to last forever. Yet Larry's sporting passions were Sailing and Golf which speaks to his patience with those of us he taught & endured. He was passionate about Life, Family, Architecture and of course, me Catherine. He is preceded in death by his parents William E. & Thelma(Dunham) Trapp and his wife Jeannie Martin Trapp and sister-in-law Judy Trapp; Father-in-law Harry G. Hogan. Larry is survived by his wife, Catherine (Hogan) Trapp; sons, W. Riley Trapp, Daniel Michael Jordan; brothers, Harold and William L. Trapp; niece, Robin Trapp Bielich and her Family, Mother-in-law Mary Ellen Hogan, Uncle Kenneth Dunham. He was "Tennessee Dad" to Heather Tritchel and her Family; His beloved yellow lab Charlie and the grand dog Hank miss him tremendously.
We will Celebrate the Life of Larry R. Trapp when we can do it right, with the honor his well-lived Life deserves. In the meantime collect your memories with Larry so we can all share them in the future. At a time when all Non-profits need help and financial support here are some suggestions that Larry would recommend: Concord Sailing Center for Youth Sailing. The Little Tee of Knoxville. Volunteer Ministry Center. CareCuts. Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. East Tennessee PBS or Helen Ross McNabb Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse.
Let the memory of Larry's calm gentle soul bring you a message of Peace and Patience when we can all use a little bit of both.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020