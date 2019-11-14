Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:45 PM
Byrd's Chapel Cemetery
Larry Ray Eubanks Obituary
Larry Ray Eubanks

Knoxville - Larry Ray Eubanks age 67 of Knoxville, passed away November 13, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Solway United Methodist Church. Retired from Dow Chemical. He loved his family and especially enjoyed going to the beach with them. Preceded in death by his father, Joe Eubanks and mother and step-father, Johnnie and Glenn Tuck. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Diane Eubanks; son, Dusty Eubanks; brothers and sister-in-law, Cathy and Roger Thompson and Mike and Misty Ray; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Rev. Henry Lenoir officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Sunday at Byrd's Chapel Cemetery for a 2 pm interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
