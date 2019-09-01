|
Larry Ray Garner
Lenoir City - Larry Ray Garner, age 67, passed away on August 31, 2019, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Larry was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He was born in Harlan, Kentucky to Earl William Sr. and Gladys Norris Garner. Larry attended Lenoir City HS, Roane State Community College, and UT Knoxville. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad as a General Manager for 16 years. Larry started Oliver's in 1988 and in 1991, he named it Oliver's Restaurant and Catering, Inc, which is currently the sub contractor for Y-12 and ORNL Food Service. He was a member of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, where he was involved with the Volunteer Leadership Class of Oak Ridge, Leadership Board of Directors and served on numerous committees and charities. He was also a member of Oak Ridge Country Club. Larry loved traveling, hunting, and entertaining family. Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Norris Garner; father, Earl William Garner, Sr and step-mother, Alice Ward Garner; sister, Betty Jo Garner; brothers, Earl William Garner, Jr, Jimmy Wayne Garner; and brother-in-law, Allen Ricks. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kathy Kirby Garner; daughter, Kelly Garner Cusick and husband Josh; beloved grandson, Charlie; sister, Pat Kaman and husband Gary; sister-in-laws, Connie Garner, Valerie Garner-Klasen, and Susan Ricks; brother-in-law, Steve Kirby and wife, Kathy; and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews. Special love to all of Larry's wonderful friends and wonderful prayer warriors, along with his special nurse at Vanderbilt, Alan Moore. Family will receive friends 4-6pm Monday with a Celebration of Life service to immediately follow, with Steve Kirby and Dick Demerchant officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Joe Beretta Foundation, a support group helping families in during the most trying times of their LVAD journey.www.thejoeberettafoundation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019