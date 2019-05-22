|
Larry Ray Jones
Powell, TN
Larry Ray Jones of Knoxville, born Jan 27, 1946 passed away at home on May 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Preceded in death by father and mother, Lloyd & Gertude Jones and brother, Terry Jones.
Left behind is his wife, Bobbie Jones; daughters, Alysia Jones & Tammy Kitts; son, Vincent Kitts and wife Missy; grandkids, Mark Hubbert and wife Victoria, Jessica Chappels and husband Preston; five great grandchildren; sisters, Francis, Neff and husband Ted, Brenda Corvette; brothers, Troy Jones, Buddy Jones, Ruby Jones and wife June; aunts, Jewell and Norma. He was very much loved.
Larry retired from Sheet Metal Workers Local 5. He loved his family & fishing.
A Memorial will be held on May 26 from 2-4 at Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019