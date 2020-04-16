Services
Strawberry Plains - Larry Roger Shipe - age 73 of Strawberry Plains passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Larry was a devout Christian and family man. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Ruth Shipe; and brothers, Bill and Donnie Shipe. Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Elaine Shipe; children, Brad Shipe and Gena Rayho; grandchildren, Caleb Shipe, MaKenna, Sydney, Dylan and Haley Rayho. There will be a private graveside service on Saturday with Rev. Cliff Amos officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
