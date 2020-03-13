|
Larry Sparks
Knoxville - Larry Sparks, age 69 of Knoxville, passed away March 12, 2020. Larry was a great husband and a loving father. He was a truck driver for Pyrotechnics. Preceded in death by parents, Sherman and Martha Sparks and ten siblings. Survived by his wife, Claudette Sparks; sons, Christopher Sparks, Larry "Sparky" Sparks and Darby Sparks, several grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Glenda and Mable, one brother Billy Joe Sparks, and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Weaver's Chapel from 2:00-3:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Service to follow. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020