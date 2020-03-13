Services
Larry Sparks

Larry Sparks Obituary
Larry Sparks

Knoxville - Larry Sparks, age 69 of Knoxville, passed away March 12, 2020. Larry was a great husband and a loving father. He was a truck driver for Pyrotechnics. Preceded in death by parents, Sherman and Martha Sparks and ten siblings. Survived by his wife, Claudette Sparks; sons, Christopher Sparks, Larry "Sparky" Sparks and Darby Sparks, several grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Glenda and Mable, one brother Billy Joe Sparks, and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Weaver's Chapel from 2:00-3:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Service to follow. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
