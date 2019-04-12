Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Branum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Thomas Branum

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Thomas Branum Obituary
Larry Thomas Branum

Tellico Village Loudon, TN

Larry Branum passed away April 4, 2019 in his home at the age of 72 (just shy of his 73rd birthday). Originally from Soddy-Daisy, TN, he was a long time resident of the Tellico Village Community in Loudon, TN.

He was an avid golfer and loved building and woodworking. He was always the first to help others with their golf clubs or building needs.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Branum; brothers, Gary L. and Terrell W. Branum; son, T. Brian Branum; and daughter, Pamela A. Branum.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Branum; his mother, Martha D. Branum; brother, Phillip Branum, Sr.; daughter, Rhonda B. Keith (Lane); son, Chris M. Wade; son, Todd B. Branum; his only grandson, Kirian L. Keith; stepdaughter, Kristi Janosek and husband Jim; stepson, Eric Frost and wife Tezer.

There will be a Celebration of Life for friends and family on his birthday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Larry.

Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Larry Branum. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now