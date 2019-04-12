|
|
Larry Thomas Branum
Tellico Village Loudon, TN
Larry Branum passed away April 4, 2019 in his home at the age of 72 (just shy of his 73rd birthday). Originally from Soddy-Daisy, TN, he was a long time resident of the Tellico Village Community in Loudon, TN.
He was an avid golfer and loved building and woodworking. He was always the first to help others with their golf clubs or building needs.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Branum; brothers, Gary L. and Terrell W. Branum; son, T. Brian Branum; and daughter, Pamela A. Branum.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Branum; his mother, Martha D. Branum; brother, Phillip Branum, Sr.; daughter, Rhonda B. Keith (Lane); son, Chris M. Wade; son, Todd B. Branum; his only grandson, Kirian L. Keith; stepdaughter, Kristi Janosek and husband Jim; stepson, Eric Frost and wife Tezer.
There will be a Celebration of Life for friends and family on his birthday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Larry.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Larry Branum. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019