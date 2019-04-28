Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Toppins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Toppins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Toppins Obituary
Larry Toppins

Knoxville, TN

Larry Toppins, age 81, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home. He worked for Dempster Brothers and Plastiline. He was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Rose, brother Charles Toppins. He is survived by his wife, Florene Toppins; son John Lewis; daughter, Debbie Raleigh; grandchildren Derrick Raleigh and Luke Lewis and great-grandchild Alaina Raleigh. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.