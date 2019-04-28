|
|
Larry Toppins
Knoxville, TN
Larry Toppins, age 81, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home. He worked for Dempster Brothers and Plastiline. He was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Rose, brother Charles Toppins. He is survived by his wife, Florene Toppins; son John Lewis; daughter, Debbie Raleigh; grandchildren Derrick Raleigh and Luke Lewis and great-grandchild Alaina Raleigh. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019