Larry "Blue" W. Proffitt
(Age 74) Born February 27, 1946 - peacefully met his Savior on June 14, 2020 and was healed.
Born and raised in the Burlington community of Knoxville Larry attended East High.
Larry was a follower of Christ; a husband and father; an avid outdoorsman; a skilled craftsman and artist; a wearer of hats; a voracious reader; and a great cook.
Larry had a wonderful sense of humor that sustained throughout. He loved the Lord, his family and friends, his dogs, the woods, the beach, Motown music to dance to, good food and drink, to laugh at and with you, and following politics on Fox.
Larry was a skilled painter, a vocation that was passed down through his family. He was a skilled artist, sought out for his faux finishes. He had worked for ORNL, ran his own business and had worked with family through the years until his health forced his retirement.
As one of Knoxville heavy weight champion boxer Big John Tate's 'Hillbillies', he traveled to South Africa twice in the late 1970's. Larry was a volunteer for the Knoxville Golden Gloves Charities for many years; which eventually lead to him becoming a member of the entertainment group The YaYaYa's - all of which for, and with, his lifelong friend "Ace" Miller.
An adventurous heart and a natural athlete, Larry rock-quarry dived and raced dirt bikes in his youth; and whitewater rafted through the Grand Canyon with lifelong friend John Anderson.
His love of all things outdoors and nature was woven throughout his life in the form of hiking, camping, fishing and hunting - sometimes alone but often accompanied by his kids, his wife Paula, his nephew Lee, or other family and friends.
Larry is preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Worthington Proffitt and father James Edgar "Son" Proffitt.
He leaves missing him his wife of 26 years, Paula (Foust) Proffitt and their son Luke Proffitt; his precious daughter Gina Cook and beloved son-in-law Mark of Knoxville; son Eric Proffitt of Nashville; granddaughter Brenna Reppert and her husband Josh. His sister Beverly Worley Williams; brother Ray Proffitt Sr.; and father-in-law Johnny Foust and family. So many special friends that Paula says a special 'thank you' to for helping to keep him laughing and involved, including Mike and Tom who watched-out for their home. She and Gina would also like to offer a special 'thank you' to his hospice nurses Mike, Karyn, J.R. and Greg; as well as lifelong friend Jimmy, and new friend Amelia.
To know Larry was to love him and the world will never quite be the same without him.
Larry was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Halls Crossroads. The family will receive friends at Salem on July 18th from 1-2pm with memorial service to follow lead by Reverend Toby Everett and Pastor Emeritus John Holland.
If friends would like to make a charitable donation in his memory two things touched him recently. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the whitetail fawn rehabilitation program of The Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue in Clinton.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.