Larry Wayne Vann
Lenoir City - Larry Wayne Vann, age 69 of Dayton, OH formerly of Lenoir City passed away June 29, 2019. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving in the Vietnam War. Larry was retired from A. E. Finley and Associates in Knoxville. He enjoyed volunteering for many years as a coach and Area Director for Loudon Co. Special Olympics. Preceded in death by his father, M. F. Vann and brother, Danny Lee Vann. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ruth Dewey and her husband, Bruce Dewey of Loudon; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Constance Vann; grandchildren: Ashley Barnes, Parkyr Vann and Mariska Vann; brother, Tommy Vann of Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Jean Vann of Chattanooga; nieces, Kara Collins of Great Falls, MT and Christina Vann of Ooltewah, TN. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019