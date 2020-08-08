1/2
Larry Woodrow Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Woodrow Cox

Knoxville - "The Legend" Larry Woodrow Cox age 75 of Knoxville passed away at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Larry served in the United States Army from 1963-1966. Afterwards he joined the Knoxville Police Department and served from 1967-1996 when he was severely injured in an on the job car accident which resulted in him being disabled and unable to return to the job he loved.

Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Roxie Thomas Cox; sister, Joyce Hayes. Survived by his beloved wife, Rosanne Woodruff (aka Rosie); daughter, Gia and her spouse; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, James and wife Roseann; nephew, Cleve and wife Teresa; step-son, Jamie Fusco and wife Danielle; special friend, Jim Claiborne and too many other friends to mention.

A quote written by Larry

Be True

Be true to your parents who raised you

Be true to yourself

Be true to the badge on your chest

Be true to the Knoxville Police Department

who you serve and protect

Be True to your City, County, and State

and to the U.S.A.

The Legend----Larry W. Cox

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10th from 5:00-6:00 PM with the memorial service to be held at 6:00 PM at the Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved