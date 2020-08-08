Larry Woodrow Cox
Knoxville - "The Legend" Larry Woodrow Cox age 75 of Knoxville passed away at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Larry served in the United States Army from 1963-1966. Afterwards he joined the Knoxville Police Department and served from 1967-1996 when he was severely injured in an on the job car accident which resulted in him being disabled and unable to return to the job he loved.
Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Roxie Thomas Cox; sister, Joyce Hayes. Survived by his beloved wife, Rosanne Woodruff (aka Rosie); daughter, Gia and her spouse; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, James and wife Roseann; nephew, Cleve and wife Teresa; step-son, Jamie Fusco and wife Danielle; special friend, Jim Claiborne and too many other friends to mention.
A quote written by Larry
Be True
Be true to your parents who raised you
Be true to yourself
Be true to the badge on your chest
Be true to the Knoxville Police Department
who you serve and protect
Be True to your City, County, and State
and to the U.S.A.
The Legend----Larry W. Cox
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10th from 5:00-6:00 PM with the memorial service to be held at 6:00 PM at the Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.mynattfh.com