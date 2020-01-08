|
|
LaShonda Reneasha "Neasha" Reeves
Knoxville - LaShonda Reneasha "Neasha" Reeves, age 42,, passed away, Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Knoxville, February 16, 1977 to Patricia James and Frank Reeves, Jr.
Preceded in death by parents; and grandparents, Mable and Frank Reeves, Sr., Bertha W. James and J.B. James.
Survivors son, Eric Reeves; siblings, Shannon James, Frank Reeves, III (Christy), Steve (Mary) Robinson, Samuel McDowell, Latisha (Sir Avery C) Henry, Charnette Gist, Sheila (Ernest) Holloway, Wawana Walker, Anglo Young, Tony Reeves, David Batman; aunts and uncles, Maggie (Joe) Davis, Willie "Penny'" (Sandy) James, devoted uncle, Reginald "Fred" (Gail) James, Bertha (Charles) Myers, and Lawrence "Pookie" Reeves; special friend, John "Johnny" Timothy Mack, Sr., and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends,11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church; funeral service, 12:00 noon., Rev. Leroy Franklin, officiating.
Interment, Berry Highland South Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contact Fred or Gail James to make contributions to Eric Reeves trust.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020