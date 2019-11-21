|
LaTonya Patrice Cozart
Knoxville - LaTonya Patrice Cozart, age 49, received her heavenly wings on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital. She was born February 12, 1970 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Preceded in death by her daughter, Shabria Trashawn Cozart; fathers, Sherman Sensabaugh and William Cozart; sisters, Carla Cozart and Julie Billingsley; grandparents, Arthur (Katherine) Revels, Sr. and Samuel (Louise) Sensabaugh II; uncles, Arthur Revels, Jr., Charles Revels, Samuel III and Michael Sensabaugh.
She is survived by her son, DeMarcus Penson; mother, Shirley Cozart; brothers Antonio Cozart, Shannon (Tselane) Cozart and Anthony Sensabaugh; devoted friend, Joe Brian Moore, and a host of other family and friends too numerous to name.
Saturday November 23, 2019 the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with service to follow at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville, TN 37915. Pastor Daryl Arnold is the eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019