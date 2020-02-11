Services
Laura Ayers


1964 - 2020
Laura Ayers Obituary
Laura Ayers

Harriman - Laura Eaton Blalock Ayers, 55, of Harriman, Tenn., passed away at her home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was a devoted wife of 25 years and blessed with two children. She loved and was loved by her family and many friends. She enjoyed reading, travel, art, crafts, Doctor Who, and outdoors activities.

She had a great love of God and was an active member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton.

Laura is survived by her husband, James Boyd Ayers; children, Scarlett Ayers and Jackson Ayers; mother Shirley (Lee) Parker Patterson; stepmother, Brenda Blalock; stepsister, Leigh Ann Fox; and step brothers, Brent and Michael Patterson, and their families.

She was proceed in death by her father, Randal Blalock; and stepfather, Harrell (Pat) Patterson.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, Tenn., on Friday, February 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Mike Thompson officiating.

For the burial service, family and friends will meet at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Bethel Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, Tenn., on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church of Clinton, The , or a . Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
