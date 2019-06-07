Services
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Laura Belle Phillips Brown Obituary
Laura Belle Phillips Brown, age 100 of Kingston passed away on June 4, 2019. Belle was a lifelong member of the Oral Community. She enjoyed working as a cook at Gerald's Smokehouse and Johnson's Nursing Home. Belle's hobby was making quilts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd B. Brown; son, Grover Brown; daughter, Frankie Smith; son-in-law, Leon Smith; 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Ruth Brown; granddaughter, Linda Bledsoe and husband, Danny; grandsons, Bruce Brown and wife, Wendy, and Brian Brown; granddaughters, Luann Brown and Paula Hamlin; 3 great-grandchildren, William Bledsoe, Alicia Folger and Sean Hamlin; great-grandson, Lane Folger; several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Billie Young.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.

www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019
