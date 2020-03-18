|
Laura Janette Keener Kreis
Nashville - Laura Janette Keener Kreis died on March 16, 2020, in Nashville, TN. She was born March 23, 1926, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the daughter of Samuel Harvey Keener, Jr. and Lauretta Callahan Keener. She graduated from Ladywood School in Indianapolis and attended Marymount College in Tarrytown-on-Hudson, graduating with a BA from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Laura was president of the Garden Study Club (Knoxville). As a member of the Knoxville Garden Club, she helped restore and care for the historic gardens of Blount Mansion. She was a member of the Knoxville Junior League, the Nine O-Clock Cotillion, the Girl's Cotillion, and Chi Omega sorority. Laura was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Parish, Knoxville, where she was active as a school volunteer and a member of the Altar Guild. During her seven years in Phoenix, Arizona, she served on the board of the Scottsdale Girls Club, and was an active sustainer of the Phoenix Junior League where she was a major editor, tester, and contributor of their cookbook Something New Under the Sun.
She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, and entertaining for family and friends. She was an all-around athlete who loved swimming, golf, hiking, and especially tennis, playing league tennis well into her 70's. She was fortunate to have a long and happy marriage and had many friends across the country. Most important to her were her children and grandchildren - who all adored their "Gammy."
Laura was preceded in death by her husband, John Deadrick Kreis, and her sisters Elizabeth "Libby" Moore, Louise Hines, and Lauretta Warlick. Laura is survived by her brother Sam Keener III (Harriet); by her children: Angy Hilgendorf (Eric) of Abu Dhabi, UAE, John Deadrick Kreis, Jr. (Dottie) of Murfreesboro TN, Merrily Gibney (Tom) of Nashville TN, and Laura "Jan" Cousineau (Ed) of Cornish NH. She is also survived by grandchildren: Jacob Cousineau (Shelly), Anne Cousineau, Thomas Torre Gibney (Daniela), John Scott Gibney (Morgan), Kirsten Sayers (Ben), Lindsey Kroft (Ben), Dennis Hilgendorf, Callie Hilgendorf, Charles Hilgendorf; and by great-grandchildren Adriana Kreis-Nelson and Santiago Torre Gibney.
The family has chosen not to hold visiting hours or a memorial service at this time. A requiem mass will be offered at a later date, to be determined. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials can be made to Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee [https://www.alivehospice.org/support-us/ways-to-give] or Room in the Inn [P. O. Box 25309, Nashville TN 37202]. Condolences may be sent to Merrily Kreis Gibney [6364 Bresslyn Road, Nashville TN 37205] or John Kreis [1307 Westlawn Blvd, Apt. 1117, Murfreesboro TN 37128], and will be shared with the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020