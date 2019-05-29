|
|
Laura Jean Kress
Knoxville, TN
Laura Jean Kress passed away on April 15, 2019 from complications of medical issues. She was born March 5, 1950 and was preceded in death by her mother and father, Fran and Jack Kress, and her brother Michael Kress. She leaves behind her 6 children: Bobby, Steve, Jack, Drew, Ben, and Phoebe, 7 grandchildren, multitude of relatives in Pennsylvania, and her sister and brother of her heart, Robin John Berry and Frank Crosby. Laura will always be remembered for her loving and giving spirit and her inspiring volunteerism. She organized and participated in such a variety of long-lasting community programs. She was an integral member of the Downtown Optimist Club and helped organize the Dogwood Ball for several years. Not only did she love to dance but she loved the East Tennessee Children's Dance Ensemble and chaperoned the team all over Europe. But her biggest passion was found in the Angel Tree. Even though The Angel Tree was started in 1975 by Business & Professional Women's Club and disbanded in 1982, Laura took it upon herself to continue on with this mission. As the Angel Tree Executive Director, Laura organized a group of committed volunteers to keep this project going. The result? Thousands upon thousands of needy children in Tennessee have had and still have the hope of a brighter tomorrow. Special blessings on her friends Donna Sise, Tommy O'Conner, members of the Catholic High class of '68, Mike Codori and caregivers from Seniors Helping Seniors, Ann, Catherine, Betty, and Sally whom she loved as family.
Memorial mass will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, June 1st at The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral, Monsignor T. Allen Humbrecht officiating. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Family will receive friends following the interment in the Parish Hall at Sacred Heart. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2019