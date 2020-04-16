Resources
Laura K. (Rucker) Storch, 46, formerly of Knoxville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 5th, 2020. She was a graduate of Catholic High School and the University of Tennessee.

Laura is survived by her children: Caroline; John Stephen; Joseph Patrick; Emery Storch; her mother Dianne Rucker; Aunt Trula Rucker; Aunt Sarah/Gerry Scarbrough; Uncle Tom/Kay McCampbell; several cousins and her in-laws Steve/Mary Ann Storch.

She is preceded in death by her father John E. Rucker and her grandparents. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
