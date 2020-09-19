Laura McElhaney
Powell - Laura Beth Massey McElhaney age 51, of Powell, died on Friday, September 18, 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer. Laura was born in Knoxville, TN on May 15, 1969. She was a graduate of Central High School and held a degree from Kaplan University in Criminal Justice with a secondary in Computer Crimes. She worked for the Knox County Sheriff's Department for the past 16 years where she had many close friends. She was a member of Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Claxton and the Cavett Station Daughters of the American Revolution.
Preceded in death by husband, Brian Scott McElhaney in 2018; father, Captain James Edward Massey, who also worked for the Knox County Sheriff's Department, in July 2020.
Survivors: mother, Janice Coram Massey; sons, Alexander, Spencer, and Jamie McElhaney; daughter, Katelyn McElhaney Hoffer and husband Jason; grandchildren, Solaria and Mason; aunt, Arrow Massey Elkas.
Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary. The family would like to express their appreciation to Amedysis Hospice, Lisa Beavers and Regan Black for their loving care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Tennessee Veteran Honor Guard. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Laura's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
