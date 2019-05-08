|
Laura R. Harris
Philadelphia, TN
Laura Ruth Sledge Harris, 86 of Philadelphia, died peacefully at her home on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was a member of Steekee Creek Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her
husband, Cleve Harris; son, Estes Harris; granddaughter, Tammy Harris; parents, Joseph and Callie Mae Sledge; sister, Edna and brothers, Henry, Earl and Albert Sledge. She is survived by her children, Arnold (Brenda) Harris and Alice (Jimmy)Yates; grandchildren, Tabitha (Robby) Oody, Tony (Shannon) Harris, James, Jason, Jeremey Yates and Pamela Nicely; great grandchildren, Skylar and Hannah Harris, Logan Oody, Noah and Isaiah Yates, Brycen Davis and Braden Nicely; her sisters, Mae Sledge and Rosie Pierce; and brothers, Luther and Myrle Sledge. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 8, from 5pm - 7pm at Loudon Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7pm with Rev. Tony Harris and Rev. Ronnie Maples officiating. Graveside service will be 1pm Thursday at Sweetwater Memorial Park. Online condolences may be extended to the family by
Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 8, 2019