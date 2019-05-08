Services
Loudon Funeral Home
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura R. Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura R. Harris Obituary
Laura R. Harris

Philadelphia, TN

Laura Ruth Sledge Harris, 86 of Philadelphia, died peacefully at her home on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was a member of Steekee Creek Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her

husband, Cleve Harris; son, Estes Harris; granddaughter, Tammy Harris; parents, Joseph and Callie Mae Sledge; sister, Edna and brothers, Henry, Earl and Albert Sledge. She is survived by her children, Arnold (Brenda) Harris and Alice (Jimmy)Yates; grandchildren, Tabitha (Robby) Oody, Tony (Shannon) Harris, James, Jason, Jeremey Yates and Pamela Nicely; great grandchildren, Skylar and Hannah Harris, Logan Oody, Noah and Isaiah Yates, Brycen Davis and Braden Nicely; her sisters, Mae Sledge and Rosie Pierce; and brothers, Luther and Myrle Sledge. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 8, from 5pm - 7pm at Loudon Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7pm with Rev. Tony Harris and Rev. Ronnie Maples officiating. Graveside service will be 1pm Thursday at Sweetwater Memorial Park. Online condolences may be extended to the family by

visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is proud to serve the Harris family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now