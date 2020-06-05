Laura Rose (Gore) LaylandKnoxville - Laura Rose (Gore) Layland, age 70, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Laura was of the Catholic faith and a member of Saint John Neumann Catholic Church. She was the second of four children born to John F. and Nita Gore who instilled in her a deep faith in God, patience, compassion, and the meaning and importance of family. Laura studied at Marshall University in Huntington, WV and for 27 years was employed by United Airlines as a sales agent, supervisor of reservations, and training coordinator. She was very active as a volunteer throughout her life, serving countless organizations including the Terra Centre ES PTA, the Robinson HS Band, and the Saint John Neumann Women's Club. Laura enjoyed reading daily prayers, water aerobics, hiking in the Smoky Mountains, and playing with her beloved grandson Jackson. Her incredible courage will forever be an inspiration to those who loved her as she waged a valiant five-year battle against Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Laura is preceded in death by her parents, as well as in-laws Sydney J. & Josephine Layland, and is survived by her husband of 35 years Michael, son Stephen (Megan & Jackson), brother John F. Gore Jr. (Cathy), brother Avery Claude Gore (Jennifer), sister Joanna Elkins (Greg), brother in law Patrick Layland (Margot), sister in law Jacqueline Portnoy (David), and many nieces and nephews who she loved as if they were her own children. The family will celebrate Laura's life in a private mass at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church on Thursday, June 11 at 11am with inurnment in the columbarium to immediately follow. A public memorial mass will take place at a later date once social distancing restrictions have been eased. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to University of Tennessee Hospice, or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.