Laura Sagliano McCall


1924 - 2020
Laura Sagliano McCall Obituary
Knoxville - Laura Sagliano McCall passed away peacefully at Parkwest Medical Center on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born in Naples, Italy, in 1924, to Francesco and Maria Sagliano. She came to these shores as a war bride, having married American G.I. Mack Edward McCall in 1946 in Naples. They came to Knoxville, Tennessee—Mack's home town—and had two sons: Frank Andrew in 1947, and George Michael in 1953. They lived many happy years together in South Knoxville until Mack's death in 1978, when Laura moved to West Knoxville. Laura worked for twenty years for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, having become a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1950. Originally a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, as a West-Knoxvillian Laura joined the congregation of Sacred Heart Church (now Cathedral) on Northshore Drive, where she was an active member of the Saint Michael's Guild. She also worked at the Ladies of Charity Thrift Store on Central Avenue Pike, where she volunteered her time and considerable energy for a good twenty-five years. She is survived and sorely missed by her two sons here in Tennessee; by her sister Nella Hill of Bolton, England; by her niece Belinda Kay (and her husband Lee) and nephew Carlton James Hill, all of Bolton; by nephews Pino and Elio Cacciapuoti of Naples, Italy; by nephew Antonio Esposito of Milan, Italy; by nephew Giuseppe Esposito of Treviso, Italy, and by niece Maria Antoinetta Esposito, also of Treviso. The passing of Mrs. McCall can truly be said to have spread sadness around the globe.

Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919 is handling funeral arrangements; due to Covid-19 there will be a private family memorial service. Mrs. McCall will be buried next to her beloved husband Mack at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, Tennessee. Mrs. McCall has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital Research Center at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
