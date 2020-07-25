1/1
Lauretta Porter
Lauretta Porter

Knoxville - Lauretta Gayle Porter, age 74, passed away July 21, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Blanch and Lawrence Porter, sister Sonya Sheehan, and brother L.H. Porter. Survived by sons Mark (Jennifer) Parris and Claude (Barbara) Parris, grandchildren Brittney, Luke, Jake, Chelsey, Kayla, Faith and Sabrina, 8 great-grandchildren, sisters Becky Stewart (Clark) and Carolyn Gemmell (Dan). Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 9:45am Monday, July 27, 2020, at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for a 10:00am graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
JUL
27
Service
09:45 AM
Fort Sumter Community Cemetery
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fort Sumter Community Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robin Visser
