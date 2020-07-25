Lauretta Porter
Knoxville - Lauretta Gayle Porter, age 74, passed away July 21, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Blanch and Lawrence Porter, sister Sonya Sheehan, and brother L.H. Porter. Survived by sons Mark (Jennifer) Parris and Claude (Barbara) Parris, grandchildren Brittney, Luke, Jake, Chelsey, Kayla, Faith and Sabrina, 8 great-grandchildren, sisters Becky Stewart (Clark) and Carolyn Gemmell (Dan). Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 9:45am Monday, July 27, 2020, at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for a 10:00am graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com