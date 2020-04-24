|
|
Lavada Cooke Aker
Maynardville - Lavada "Cookie" Carol Cooke Aker, age 85, of Maynardville, passed away April 23, 2020, at Maple Court Senior Living Facility. Lavada was a professing believer of Our Lord, Jesus Christ. Born in Sharps Chapel, Lavada spent a large portion of her life in Washington D.C., while working for the FBI. Many lifelong friends were made from both locations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Aker; son, Kevin Aker; parents, Milton and Vesta Cooke; brothers Ora, Roy, and Buddy Cooke; sisters Frances Cooke, Maggie Monroe, and Myrtle June Porter.
Survivors: sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Bill Howard of Reno, Nevada; many nieces and nephews and family; close friend, Lydia Cocklin; countless friends across the country. Family would like to thank her friends and caregivers at Maple Court for the excellent care they provided for Lavada. Also, we would like to thank her friends and caregivers at Willow Ridge for the care she received while there. Eleanor and Bill Howard would like to thank Mark and Robin Cooke for their special care of Lavada.
The body will lie in state for viewing 1-3 PM, Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary. Family will gather 3:45 PM at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville for a graveside service at 4 PM, Monday, April 27, 2020. Rev. David Province and Rev. Matthew Cooke officiating. Pallbearers: Tom Cooke, Glenn Cooke, Mark Cooke, Matthew Cooke, Derick Williams, and Fred Holloway. Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Holloway and Jim Jones. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020