|
|
Laverne Hicks Parker
Knoxville - Laverne Hicks Parker, age 90, of Knoxville (formerly of Huntsville AL), passed away October 19, 2019, at UT Medical Center.
Laverne was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lonzo W. Parker.
Laverne is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn Luper (Steve); stepsons and daughters-in-law, Timothy Parker (Leah) and Wesley Parker (Carol); grandchildren, Carey Balch (Jessica), Kyle Creel (Ryan), Griffin Parker and grandson Casper Balch.
Burial will be at Charity Cemetery, Hazel Green, AL.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019