Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Coppock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne Krugh Coppock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne Krugh Coppock Obituary
LaVerne Krugh Coppock

Knoxville - LaVerne Krugh Coppock, age 96, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Beverly Park Place. She worked as an Intake Specialist at Knoxville Legal Aid. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Preceded in death by husband, Harvey Lloyd Coppock; son, Michael Coppock; son- in-law, Thomas Stevens; and parents, Jesse and Rosella Krugh. Survivors include children, Rose Ann Cox (James), Diane Briggs, Kathy Stevens, Christine Minton (Brian), Eileen Courtney (Robert), Pat Coppock (Beverly); 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; special thanks to the 3rd floor staff at Beverly Park Place for their loving care. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm Friday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The funeral service will be 2 pm Saturday at Berry Lynnhurst Chapel with the interment to follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now