LaVerne Krugh Coppock
Knoxville - LaVerne Krugh Coppock, age 96, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Beverly Park Place. She worked as an Intake Specialist at Knoxville Legal Aid. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Preceded in death by husband, Harvey Lloyd Coppock; son, Michael Coppock; son- in-law, Thomas Stevens; and parents, Jesse and Rosella Krugh. Survivors include children, Rose Ann Cox (James), Diane Briggs, Kathy Stevens, Christine Minton (Brian), Eileen Courtney (Robert), Pat Coppock (Beverly); 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; special thanks to the 3rd floor staff at Beverly Park Place for their loving care. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm Friday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The funeral service will be 2 pm Saturday at Berry Lynnhurst Chapel with the interment to follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019