Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Sumter Community Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Louie' Restaurant
Laverne Masters Schwartzman

Laverne Masters Schwartzman

Atlanta - Laverne Masters Schwartzman age 81 of Atlanta, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. After many difficult years of heart and pulmonary issues, she bravely and peacefully returned to her Creator God. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister and friend. LaVerne's passion for music and specifically playing the organ, was only surpassed by her love for her family. She was preceded in death by parents, Ruby and Lee Masters of Halls Crossroads, husband Jim Schwartzman of Atlanta, and dear friend Joe McCamish. She is survived by her daughters LeaAnn Hoy (Buddy), Dee Raeside (Mark); grandchildren Adam Hoy (Mary), Megan Anderson, Vincent Antinozzi; five great-grands Annabel and Sawyer Anderson, Abby, Ashlyn, and McKinley Hoy; brothers Nathan Masters (Sandra Lynn), Anthony Masters; and nephews Scott Masters (Brittney)and Harper Lee and Cooper, and AJ Masters, keeper of the flame. Her Chattanooga family includes many dear nieces, nephews and great-grands. Our family welcomes all to Fort Sumter Community Cemetery, Saturday February 1, at 11:00 AM with lunch and celebration of life at Louie' Restaurant immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Church, www.mysalem.com or Christ United Methodist Church, Halls, www.christumcknox.com. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
