Laverne Parker
Knoxville - Laverne Hicks Parker, age 90, of Knoxville (formerly of Huntsville AL), passed away October 17, 2019 at UT Medical Center.
Laverne was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by husband, Lonzo W. Parker.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn Luper (Steve); stepsons and daughters-in-laws, Timothy Parker (Leah) and Wesley Parker (Carol); grandchildren, Carey Balch (Jessica), Kyle Creel (Ryan), Griffin Parker and great grandson, Casper Balch.
The family would like to thank Manorhouse House Assisted Living for their wonderful care.
Burial will be at Charity Cemetery, Hazel Green, AL.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019