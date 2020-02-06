|
Lawanda Denise Siler White
Knoxville - Lawanda Denise Siler White passed from this earth to her Heavenly home February 4, 2020. She was born in Knoxville TN August 16,1975. Lawanda is preceded in death by her grandparents James & Savanna Siler, Auntie Jacqueline Siler and Uncle James Edward Siler. Lawanda is survived by her mother, Audrey Siler, her 3 children Jabriel(Emily)Siler, Ja'Quese White, Breaira Siler. 4 grandchildren Deuce,Savannah, Achaia Siler and Amarius Gulley. Her brother, Keivee Siler along with nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles, and friends who loved and adored her. The family will receive friends Saturday February 8, 2020 from 12-1 with the service to follow at 1 @ Unity Mortuary Chapel. The final resting place will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020