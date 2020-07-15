1/1
Lawrence Bailey
Lawrence Bailey

Lawrence Bailey, age 82, went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020. He was a member of the VFW and the FOE of Knoxville. Lawrence was very outgoing and had many friends. He loved sports and was a major TN Vols fan.

He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Bailey; parents, Dedrick and Muzetta Bailey.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernice Bailey; daughter, Debbie Bailey Yeasley; twin brother, Lowell Bailey and wife Alice; special friends, Ronnie Wilkins, Tommy Wilkins and not to mention many others.

Graveside service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, July 18 at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
