Services
Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville
910 Lincoln Road
Maryville, TN 37804
865-984-9485
For more information about
Lawrence Lockhart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville
910 Lincoln Road
Maryville, TN 37804
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville
910 Lincoln Road
Maryville, TN 37804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Lockhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. Lockhart


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence E. Lockhart Obituary
Lawrence E. Lockhart

Rockford, TN

Lawrence Evan Lockhart age 57 of Rockford, TN passed away May 25, 2019 at home.

He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Alexander Lockhart Taylor.

He is survived by children: Tevan Lawrence Lockhart and Alaina Lockhart. Brothers: Lewyll and Lamont Lockhart and sister, Lucy Brevard. Loving and devoted fiancee' Sarah Coman, three aunts and three uncles, cousins and many special friends.

Family will receive friends from noon-1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 with funeral service to follow at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Rev. Dexter Mahone officiating. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Maryville. The body may be viewed after noon on Friday at Foothills Funeral Home.

www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now