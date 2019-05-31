|
Lawrence E. Lockhart
Rockford, TN
Lawrence Evan Lockhart age 57 of Rockford, TN passed away May 25, 2019 at home.
He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Alexander Lockhart Taylor.
He is survived by children: Tevan Lawrence Lockhart and Alaina Lockhart. Brothers: Lewyll and Lamont Lockhart and sister, Lucy Brevard. Loving and devoted fiancee' Sarah Coman, three aunts and three uncles, cousins and many special friends.
Family will receive friends from noon-1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 with funeral service to follow at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Rev. Dexter Mahone officiating. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Maryville. The body may be viewed after noon on Friday at Foothills Funeral Home.
www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 31, 2019