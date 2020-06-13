Lawrence E. Williams Sr.
Lawrence E. Williams Sr.

Loudon - Lawrence E. Williams Sr., age 94, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a member of Blairland Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in WWII. Lawrence was also a longtime member of the Loudon Hardee's Breakfast Club. He enjoyed different carpentry projects helping others any way he could, working up into his 80's.

Lawrence was preceded in death by Parents, Charlie and Susie Williams; Sister, Helen Williams; Daughter, Nancy Faye Williams; Son in law, Jerry Trout.

He is survived by wife of 71 years, Mary Frances Williams; Brother, Jack Williams and wife Gerry of Chatt; Children, Ann Trout, Myra Gallone and husband Anthony, Eddie Williams and wife Teresa, David Williams and wife Emily, Beth May; Several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Loudon Funeral Home from 5pm-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Rick Herrell and Pastor Jon Henson officiating. Graveside service will be 11am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Loudon County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jon Henson and Rev. Gary Cook officiating.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
JUN
16
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
JUN
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
